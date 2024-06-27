Florida man arrested after shooting, destroying Walmart delivery drone, deputies say

article

A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot a Walmart delivery drone, rendering it inoperable in Lake County, deputies said.

Deputies were called to Walmart at 1450 Johns Lake Road in Clermont on Wednesday after drone delivery representatives reported the incident.

A representative said a two-man crew was campaigning in a nearby community, which included mock deliveries to the crew to attract business and interest, an affidavit stated.

While awaiting a drone delivery's descent, the crew stood in front of a home located in a cul-de-sac. When the drone began to descend, one of the reps said he heard a loud sound consistent with a gun, deputies said.

The rep told deputies he saw a 60-year-old white man wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the side of the home holding a gun towards the sky and the drone.

The crew returned to Walmart and had the drone fly back to the store. After inspecting the drone, the company reps discovered $2,500 worth of damage to its payload system, deputies said.

Deputies returned to the home where the alleged shooting happened, where they met with 72-year-old Dennis Winn.

When asked if he had an incident with a drone, Winn allegedly said he did. He told deputies he saw the drone fly over his home, prompting him to retrieve his gun to fire at it, an affidavit stated.

Winn said he had past experiences with drones flying over his home and believed it was watching him.

Winn was arrested and charged with shooting at an aircraft, criminal mischief with damage over $1,000, and discharging a firearm on public or residential property.