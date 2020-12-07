Florida man arrested after fatally shooting fiancée’s dogs, deputies say

article

A Florida man is facing charges after he shot and killed two of his fiancée’s dogs and tried to make a 16-year-old boy shoot one of them, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded on Saturday to the Daytona Park Estates area of DeLand. A 16-year-old said that he was at the home of 49-year-old William Petty over the weekend.

Petty reportedly got into an argument with his fiancée. He then loaded up two of her dogs and drove them into a wooded area in DeLand. There, deputies said that he pulled out a revolver and shot one of the dogs. He then instructed the 16-year-old with him to do the same to the second dog. The teen shot at the ground instead though.

The Sheriff's Office said that following this, Petty took the gun back and shot the other dog. Deputies retrieved the dogs, who were both deceased.

Petty was not located until Sunday in Port Orange, they said. He was charged with two counts of felony cruelty to animals, two counts of unlawful disposal of a dead domestic animal, child abuse, and carrying a concealed weapon in the commission of a felony.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office asks that you report animal cruelty at 386-248-1777 or 911 in an emergency. You can also contact the Volusia County Animal Services directly at 386-248-1790.

