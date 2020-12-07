Deputies: Graves accessed at Florida cemetery during what was likely a ritual

article

Law enforcement has launched an investigation at a Central Florida cemetery after several graves were accessed during what they believe was a ritual.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to Edgewood Cemetary in Mount Dora on Sunday regarding a complaint of vandalism to some graves within.

They said that someone had gained access to four graves and attempted to access a fifth one.

MORE NEWS: Cold front pushing through, bringing the 30s and 40s back to Florida

Through their investigation, they said that evidence also suggested that this incident is likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity. In addition, they found that there were missing remains from the four graves that had been accessed.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have noticed any type of suspicious vehicles or suspicious activity at the cemetery, call the Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.