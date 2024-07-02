Florida man arrested after allegedly trying to withdraw 1 cent from bank

article

A Florida man is facing a felony robbery charge after he allegedly tried to withdraw 1 cent from a bank in Sumter County.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Chase Bank on US-441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A man, later identified as Michael Fleming, walked into the bank and filled out a withdrawal slip for 1 cent and handed it to a bank teller, the affidavit said. The bank teller reportedly told Fleming he couldn't withdraw a penny.

"So you want me to say the other word?" Fleming told the bank teller, according to the arrest report. No other details about their alleged conversation were revealed in the affidavit, but deputies said the bank teller was in fear of possible violence, so she called law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, Fleming was still inside the bank and was taken into custody, the affidavit said. He was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, where he agreed to speak with deputies after being read his Miranda Rights.

The details of this conversation were redacted from the report, but deputies said they had probable cause to believe Fleming did violate Florida's robbery laws, the affidavit said.

The 41-year-old man was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he remains on $5,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, online jail records show.