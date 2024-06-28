Florida waiter steals credit cards from customers, co-worker before going on spending spree: Deputies

article

A Lake County waiter was arrested after he allegedly spent thousands of dollars on credit cards he stole from customers and his co-worker, detectives said.

The investigation began when a victim reported their wallet stolen from their workplace, The Friar Truck, in Clermont. The victim told they noticed multiple fraudulent charges on their credit card that same day.

The victim also alerted detectives to six other "known victims" who were customers at the restaurant.

Detectives said video footage from a Walmart showed the victim's card being used by a man with several distinctive tattoos, whom the victim identified as her co-worker David Adams.

Adams was also identified on surveillance footage belonging to a local pawn shop where he made seven transactions under the name "David Adams" and provided an address, date of birth, and phone number, detectives said.

Florida man arrested after shooting, destroying Walmart delivery drone, deputies say

The other five victims, who were customers, told detectives Adams was their waiter and asked "multiple distracting questions at the time of checkout, leaving them confused."

Adams allegedly used each victim's cards multiple times, spending thousands of dollars combined.

He was arrested on June 22 for an unrelated petit theft charge where he was spotted stealing from Walmart detectives said. When taken into custody, Adams was then charged with 20 additional felonies.

Anyone who might have been a victim of Adams is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office.