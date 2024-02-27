Florida man allegedly pushes bride to ground, causes chaos at wedding

article

A wedding reception in Florida turned sour on Saturday night after one of the guests was arrested for allegedly pushing the bride to the ground and attacking a few other attendees.

Rontae Stokes, 45, was arrested and charged with five counts of felony battery and one count of criminal mischief after the incident that unfolded at an event hall on 126th Avenue in Largo, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Stokes, a guest at the wedding, got into a verbal altercation with the bride and allegedly pushed her to the ground. Stokes' relation to the bride was not made immediately clear in the affidavit, nor was the reason for their exchange. The affidavit does say, however, that there was an indication of alcohol influence.

He's also accused of grabbing a ceramic lawn chair and throwing it into a glass door, which resulted in a broken chair leg and about $800 in damage to the property, the affidavit said.

Stokes was then escorted out of the building. On his way out, however, he allegedly struck multiple wedding guests with his hands and feet, including his mother, niece, brother-in-law and another guest.

Stokes, who has a prior battery conviction from 2014, remains in custody in Pinellas County on $30,000 bond.