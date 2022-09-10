Florida father, son arrested in brutal beating of man at wedding reception

article

A Florida father and son accused of brutally beating a man unconscious at a wedding reception were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Joel O'Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were wanted on charges of aggravated battery for reportedly beating up 36-year-old Tyler Kaltenbach during a fight at the Granville Farms wedding venue in Lake Helen on Saturday, Sept. 3.

They were booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail. O’Grady posted $100,000 bond and was released overnight, while Falkinburg posted $50,000 bond and was released Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Conditions of their release require them to have no contact with Kaltenbach.

According to a 911 call, Kaltenbach was found clinging to life on the ground.

This could have easily been a murder," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "Somebody could have ended up with significant brain damage. We hear about these things all the time."

Kaltenbach has a long road to recovery and will have to undergo face reconstructive surgery, Sara Howeller, his family's attorney, said.