Florida man accused of impersonating officer, stealing from elderly man at 7/11: Deputies

Deputies have arrested a man who they said impersonated a police officer and stole jewelry from an elderly man at a 7/11 gas station back in December.

James Troy Davis, 52, was arrested for robbery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and false imprisonment on Jan. 12, deputies said.

On Dec. 7, 2022, Osceola County deputies said they responded to the 7/11 gas station at 4748 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee after an elderly man said an unknown white man helped him fill his gas tank. After helping the man, Davis allegedly said he was a police officer and told the victim he "looked too tired to drive."

Davis reportedly told the man to park in one of the parking spots in front of the 7/11. Soon after, Davis began to flash what the man said were patrol lights on the grill of his vehicle.

Deputies said Davis then accused the man of wearing stolen jewelry and threatened to arrest him if he didn't hand it over. The man got scared and handed the jewelry over to Davis. He took a photo of the jewelry and told the man he'd return it to him within an hour if he could confirm it was not stolen. Davis never returned the jewelry.

Davis was booked into the Osceola County Jail.