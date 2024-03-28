Florida man accused of following FedEx drivers, then stealing packages that were delivered

article

A Florida man was arrested after he was caught following FedEx delivery trucks and attempting to steal packages after they were delivered, deputies said.

A joint investigation between Polk and Osceola County led to the arrest of Jency Argenis Reynoso-Jimenez after detectives uncovered his alleged scheme on March 26.

Detectives conducting surveillance on Reynoso-Jimenez saw him following multiple FedEx delivery trucks, attempting to steal several packages that were delivered.

He was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office after detectives obtained a search warrant for Reynoso-Jimenez's home and car.

When interviewed by deputies, Reynoso-Jimenez admitted to stealing multiple packages from Osceola and Polk County.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.