Florida man accused of aggravated assault may have planted explosive devices at Eustis home: deputies

A man recently arrested in Lake County overnight may have placed explosive devices at a home in Eustis, authorities told FOX 35 News Wednesday.

Lake County deputies are investigating the home on Bates Avenue to follow up on the explosive devices allegations against David Flores, who is accused of committing an aggravated assault at the same residence over the weekend.

At this time, deputies said there is no need for residents to evacuate the area.

On Sunday night, deputies began searching for Flores after receiving a report around 5:30 p.m. that the 37-year-old man had committed an aggravated assault at the Eustis home and ran off into the nearby woods. He was believed to be armed.

Pictured: David Flores (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies later found him at a home in Sorrento after receiving a tip regarding his location. When they began searching the home, Flores reportedly ran off but was later found by a sheriff’s K-9 dog, hiding in a hole where it appeared trees had been cleared.

David Flores was arrested in Sorrento after a K-9 dog spotted him hiding in a hole, authorities said. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

He received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries after being bitten by the dog and was later taken to the Lake County jail.

He faces charges of resisting and was served a warrant revoking his bond for a previous grand theft charge. Authorities said additional charges are forthcoming.