Florida man accused of attacking Amazon driver on delivery route, deputies say

An Amazon delivery driver is recovering after being attacked on his route in Ocala, with the arrest of the alleged assailant captured on body camera footage.

Authorities say Dana Hilliker, 37, jumped onto the moving delivery van and scratched the driver, leading to his arrest.

The incident took place Sunday on North West Gainesville Road near Hilliker’s home. According to the arrest report, Hilliker yelled at the driver to slow down, and when the driver continued, Hilliker allegedly jumped in front of the truck, forcing it to stop. The report details how Hilliker then latched onto the driver’s side door, grabbing the driver’s shirt and scratching his arms and legs.

"The driver said he had to punch Hilliker multiple times to free himself," the report states. Deputies later explained to Hilliker that his actions constituted burglary, as captured in the body camera footage.

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón told FOX 35 News that Hilliker could have handled the situation by filing a complaint with Amazon or alerting law enforcement instead of confronting the driver.

Hilliker is now facing battery and burglary charges and is due in court next month after posting bond.

