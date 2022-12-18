Florida man, 29, killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, troopers say

A Central Florida man was killed in a head-on crash in Osceola County early Sunday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 29-year-old St. Cloud man died after a Ford F-150 collided with the Volkswagen Jetta he was a passenger in. He was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash reportedly happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Simpson Road near Eagle Bay Boulevard.

Troopers said the 44-year-old driver of the pickup truck was traveling southbound along Simpson Road when he crashed while going around a curve and veered into the northbound lane, striking the car. He and the driver of the car – a 22-year-old woman – were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.