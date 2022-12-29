Florida Man 2022: The bizarre arrests made this year by law enforcement

When scrolling online, you're likely to come across a news article with a headline featuring these two words: Florida Man.

Over the years, those two words quickly became a viral term to refer to a person accused of strange and unusual crimes in the Sunshine State.

Below is a review of some of those stories that made news headlines in 2022:

NAKED SUSPECT

Brandon Wright was reportedly naked and armed with a machete when he allegedly tried to steal another man's clothes in Volusia County.

Chopper video captured him appearing to do push-ups at the entrance of a gas station in DeLand, before he laid on the ground for officers and was arrested.

CHRISTMAS TREE USED AS WEAPON?

Richard Atchison of Fruitland Park, was arrested for allegedly hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with making dinner, according to Lake County officials.

(Photo via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

POLICE: MAN TRIES TO STEAL SCHOOL BUS

Kenal Bryan, who was running from police at the time, was arrested for reportedly trying to flee on an Osceola County school bus that was stopped at a RaceTrac gas station, according to authorities.

Deputies said they were running after Bryan because they received a call about a suspicious person at a local business inappropriately making comments or touching people.

BLEACH POURED IN DRINK AFTER ARGUMENT

Jerome Ellis was a Dollar General employee in DeLand when he allegedly poured bleach into his co-worker's drink after an argument. When deputies arrived at the store, video surveillance showed Ellis pouring bleach into the Pepsi can while the victim was in the bathroom. He also reportedly wiped the can off, walked away, and came back to spit in the drink, deputies said.

Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

VIDEO: MAN CLIMBS INTO WENDY'S DRIVE-THRU WINDOW

Randall Atwell of Orlando was taken to jail after he was caught on camera climbing through a Wendy's drive-thru window and stealing the cash.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY?

Andres Orjuela-Montealegre was driving a vehicle missing two tires and was pulled over by law enforcement on Interstate 75 in Marion Oaks. He alleged that paranormal activity was responsible, according to the sheriff's office.

‘BAD IDEA, BRAD’

A man by the name of Brad reportedly tried to steal from a Walmart store in St. Cloud that was filled with several law enforcement officers for a "Shop with a Cop" event. Deputies called the incident a "bad idea."

STOLEN TOOTHBRUSHES THROWN OFF BRIDGE

Tracy Mofield of Islamorada, was accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of toothbrushes from a Walgreens store. Deputies said he later admitted to throwing the toothbrushes off the Long Key Bridge in the Florida Keys. The motive behind the incident was immediately available.

Pictured: Tracy Jay Mofield (Photo via Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

WATCH: MAN PLAYS ‘FROGGER’ ACROSS I-95, DEPUTIES SAY

Deputies said Zachary Sibert was pretty "courteous" when he reportedly yelled to a deputy, "I'm sorry" after being pulled over for allegedly driving 110 mph on Interstate 95 in Brevard County. Instead of "stopping the car like a normal adult, Sibert decided to play ‘frogger’ across I-95!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.