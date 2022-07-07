Video: Man climbs into Orlando Wendy's drive-thru window and steals cash, police say

Police need the community's help in identifying a man they say was caught on camera climbing into an Orlando Wendy's drive-through window and stealing the cash drawer from the register.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened on June 18 shortly before 8 a.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 5503 Major Boulevard.

Authorities said the man ordered food in the drive-thru line, went to the window, and when the cashier asked for payment, the man threatened the employee with a gun and told the cashier to give him the money. The employee ran inside the restaurant as the man climbed through the window and took the cash drawer, police said.

The man drove off eastbound on Vineland Road in a black Nissan Altima.

(Photo via digital screengrab of surveillance video shared by the Orlando Police Department)

Police shared surveillance video of the incident on social media in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Authorities described him as thin light-skinned Black male, wearing what appeared to be beach or pool attire.

He wore a mask/hooded shirt that covered his face and had on a straw hat, water shoes and board shorts.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477). Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his location or identity.