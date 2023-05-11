Florida Lottery: Seminole County man wins big with $2 million jackpot prize

article

An Altamonte Springs man has claimed his $2 million prize from a November 22, 2022 drawing, the Florida Lottery announced.

Stanley Johnson, 62, claimed the prize from the JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing that was held in Tallahassee back in November. He purchased his jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 901 West Highway 436 in Altamonte Springs.

Johnson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,264,584.00. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

For $1, JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Players can choose six numbers from 1 to 46 for the first set and the second set will be randomly Quick Picked.

Jackpots start at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won.

The next JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY drawing will be held Friday at 11:15 p.m. with a $2 million jackpot.