Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery's website, KC claimed the $10 game's last $1 million top prize, but several other prizes remain, including prizes ranging from $10 to $100,000.