Florida Lottery: New scratch-off game has $15 million top prize

The Florida Lottery announced the launch of its new scratch-off game, FLORIDA 300X THE CASH, saying players could win up to $15 million.

The $30 game features millions of winning tickets and over $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million.

There's also a special Bonus Spot where players can reportedly win $100, $200, or $500 instantly.

Lottery officials said the game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 2.93.

Three other new scratch-off games were launched Monday that offers more than $1.1 billion in total cash prizes:

WHOLE LOTTA $500S has eight top prizes of $500,000 and more than $76 million in total cash prizes. The game is $5.

$50,000 DIAMOND MINE: For $2, players can win up to $50,000.

3-2-WON: With just $1, players have the chance to win a top prize of $3,000.

There are several other lottery games that still have million-dollar top prizes available if you're feeling lucky. Check out the full list here.

May the odds be in your favor.