These Florida Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar top prizes available

Looking to become an instant millionaire? Eliminate the odds of wasting your money by purchasing Florida Lottery scratch-off games that still have million-dollar top prizes.

Lottery officials say the following games have prizes worth $1 million left, with some as high as $25 billion, $5 million, or $2 million:

500X THE CASH

Only one top prize worth $25 billion remains for this $50 game and there are an additional 75 top prizes of $1 million left.

MYSTERY MULTIPLIER

There are seven $1M top prizes remaining for this $10 game.

100X THE CASH

Three top prizes worth $2 million remain for this $10 game.

50X THE CASH

Five $1M top prizes remaining for this $5 game.

$1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS: This $5 game launched in Nov. 2021 and two, $1 million top prizes remain. If you can find a retailer selling this game, it's probably worth the buy.

MONOPOLY DOUBLER

This $5 to $20 game launched during the summer:

The $20 game currently has six $5 million prizes and 13 $1 million prizes remaining.

The $10 game has five chances left for players to walk away with $2 million.

Nine chances remain to win $1 million from the $5 game.

GOLD RUSH LIMITED

There are 19 top prizes worth $5 million that remain for the $20 game released in Sept. 2021, with an additional 55 $1 million prizes remaining.

BILLION GOLD RUSH SUPREME

Only one prize remains for this $30 game's top prize of $15 million. Additionally, there are six $1 million prizes remaining.

GOLD RUSH SUPREME

The $10 version of this game has one top prize worth $2 million that is up for grabs and the $5 version has two prizes of $1 million left.

CASHWORD

This $20 game has two $5 million top prizes remaining and nine $1 million prizes left.

FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000

Seven top prizes of $1 million remain for this $30 game.

$5,000,000 LUCK

Only one top prize of $1 million remains for this $20 game. The $5 million prizes have already been claimed.

