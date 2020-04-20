Florida lawmaker to donate April salary to non-profit Farm Share

article

A Florida lawmaker says he will be donating the entirety of his April legislative salary to the non-profit Farm Share, which is focused on distributing fresh food to those in need.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, made the announcement on Monday, adding that his office would be holding free food distribution events on April 25 and May 2, 7, 14, 21, and 29. Details are forthcoming.

"We are living in a time in which so many of our fellow Floridians are worried about how to put food on the table, how to teach their children, how to not catch this unique virus,“ Rep. Fine said.