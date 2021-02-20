Florida K-9’s ‘pampered’ by handlers at dog wash center

Officers from Florida’s Riviera Beach K9 Unit gave some TLC to their dogs on February 17, washing them down at Barkley’s Do-It-Yourself Dog Wash and Canine Club in North Palm Beach.

Video posted on the Barkley’s Facebook page shows three K9 police dogs being scrubbed by their handlers.

"The K9 police dogs getting pampered at Barkley’s today by the officers," Barkley’s wrote.

