Florida judge rules that 15-week abortion ban is unconstitutional

A Florida judge said he would temporarily block a 15-week abortion ban from taking effect, following a court challenge by reproductive health providers who say the state constitution guarantees a right to the procedure.

Judge John C. Cooper made the ruling from the bench on Thursday, and said he would soon sign the temporary injunction.

The law was supposed to go into effect on July 1. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis this spring.

Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted immediately after the judge's decision:

"Judge rules that HB5, FL's 15 week abortion ban, is unconstitutional and violates the privacy provision of the State Constitution & he supports a temporary statewide injunction. His order will not happen until he signs it. An important win for abortion rights in FL."

Advocacy groups asked the judge Monday to stop the law following last week's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One of the big problems advocates have with the new law is its lack of exceptions for pregnancies that result from rape or incest. The judge is set to rule on the case on Thursday.

Under the new law, women could've faced up to 5 years in prison for having an abortion after 15 weeks and doctors could be fined $10,000. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Abortion rights advocates were in a Tallahassee courtroom this week in an attempt to stop the new law. The legal challenge is that Florida’s constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy.

Opponents say it is up to the state to decide – and they did that by passing the law. Last week, the Supreme Court ended federal protections for abortions.

"We lobbied very heavily for the 15-week abortion ban in the legislature," said Andrew Shirvell with Florida Voice for the Unborn. "It’s clearly the will of the people, through their elected representatives."

One doctor took the stand to say the changes could put women at risk.

"Women and girls who need abortions after 15 weeks are those that tend to have the most challenging and compelling life circumstances," Dr. Shelly Tien with Planned Parenthood said.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2% of the nearly 72,000 abortions reported in Florida in 2019 were performed after 15 weeks. Data shows the majority of abortions in the state of Florida occur before the 15-week cutoff time.

