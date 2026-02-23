Student, 12, accused of targeting teacher, students in Volusia County school shooting plot

The Brief A 12-year-old Volusia County student was arrested after she allegedly planned a shooting at her school. The plan reportedly listed a teacher and fellow students as targets in this shooting. The student, Josephine Simmons-Peters, is facing two charges in connection to this incident.



A 12-year-old student at a Volusia County school was arrested after deputies said she wrote a descriptive school shooting plan – even naming specific students and a teacher.

An anonymous tip

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's office investigated an anonymous tip on Feb. 22 regarding a student who planned a shooting at a Volusia County middle school. The tipster said they got the information from a friend and wanted to report the information.

The plan was posted to a website, but had been taken down, while the comments and username remained. The plan detailed when to arrive at school, where to meet up with her friend and where and what time of day to start the shooting. The plan even identified a teacher "that gave me an F- on my test," and named students, the arrest affidavit said.

Investigators traced the IP address to DeLand and identified Josephine Simmons-Peters, 12, – a student at Southwestern Middle School – as the suspect.

Identifying the student

The targets listed by name in the plan – a teacher and students – were also connected to this school.

When investigators spoke with the teacher, she looked at her grades to see which students had received an F. Josephine was one of these students, investigators verified. Investigators also asked the student named in the plan if there were any students who made fun of him or didn't like him. He recalled "Josie" who was in his math class, the affidavit said.

Investigators also spoke with the boy that Josephine said would help her with her "plan." The boy later admitted his friend, Josephine, was the person who made the plan to shoot the school.

When detectives spoke with Josephine, she first denied any involvement, but later admitted to making the plan and posting it online.

Deputies arrested Josephine on Feb. 23, around 1:30 a.m. She is facing multiple charges, including written threats to kill and misuse of a two-way communication device.

What's next:

Josephine was transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center.