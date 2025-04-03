Florida House backs 'Gulf of America' name change in schools

The Brief The Florida House passed bills renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, following a Trump directive. Supporters call it a patriotic move, while critics argue it rewrites history for political purposes. Similar Senate bills are pending, and state agencies have already begun implementing changes.



‘Designation is much more than a simple name change’

What we know:

The Florida House approved two bills along party lines to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, following a directive from former President Donald Trump. One bill (HB 549) mandates updates to school and state geographic materials, while another (HB 575) revises 52 sections of state law to reflect the name change.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly state agencies and educational institutions will implement the changes or how much it will cost. Additionally, the potential impact on federal maps and broader acceptance of the change outside Florida is unknown.

The backstory:

The Gulf of Mexico has held its name since the 1550s. Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order, "Restoring names that honor American greatness," called for renaming it to the Gulf of America. Florida agencies, including the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, have already begun updating materials.

Big picture view:

Supporters argue the change is a patriotic move that reinforces American leadership, while critics see it as political posturing that disregards historical accuracy. The issue has sparked a broader debate over the role of political influence in shaping history and education.

What they're saying:

Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, a Miami Republican who sponsored a bill (HB 549) about updating school materials and state geographic materials to reflect the name change, said the proposal isn’t rewriting history.

"The new designation is much more than a simple name change," Porras said. "It is a declaration that the United States is a global leader in the vanguard of democracy of the free world."

But Rep. Felicia Robinson, D-Miami Gardens, said the proposal "prioritizes political messaging."

"It should not be allowed for one person, whether they’re our president or not, to change history with just a few spoken words," Robinson said.

Rep. Meg Weinberger, a Palm Beach Gardens Republican who co-sponsored the bill on revamping state laws, called the changes a "powerful step that puts America first" that show support for "our favorite president."

But Rep. Mike Gottlieb, D-Davie, said the changes will render historical documents "obsolete."

"We must recognize that place names hold the weight of historical context," Gottlieb said. "History must be taught with accuracy and integrity, not to place blame, but to ensure we understand where we have been and how we can avoid repeating our darkest moments."

The name change was included in a Jan. 20 Trump executive order titled, "Restoring names that honor American greatness."

"The area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America," the order said.

