Florida hospital security guard manager plays heartfelt melody for dying patient

A security guard manager in a Florida hospital gave a passionate piano performance to a dying patient.

A patient who was nearing the end of life at the Health First hospital in Brevard County donated a piano years ago in hopes of someone putting it to use.

The patient's family, aware of the relationship between the patient and the piano, asked if someone could play the instrument during their dying hours.

Wilson Soto, Security Operations Supervisor at the hospital, dropped everything he was doing at the moment to go and play the piano for the patient.

The patient's room was positioned close enough to hear the piano when someone played it.

Soto played a beautiful melody for a few minutes, showing his compassion through his music.

When Wilson was asked about the experience he said "It was truly an honor and a blessing."