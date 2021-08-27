Florida Hospital Association releases new COVID-19 hospitalization data

article

The Florida Hospital Association released new COVID-19 numbers on Friday.

The FHA said the statewide data is taken from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,163

7-Day Change in COVID-19 Hospitalizations: -3.9%

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 27,584

Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 14.8%

Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 5%

Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 33%

Source: COVID-19 Reported Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity by State

FHA Hospital Update:

The following information was released by the Florida Hospital Association from a survey of hospitals completed on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Officials said the survey reflects responses from hospitals representing 82% of Florida’s acute care hospital beds.

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 22.9% (steady from 8/23)

COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 17.4% (steady from 8/23)

COVID-19 patients transferred from nursing homes/long-term care: 2.4% (steady from 8/23)

Hospitals expecting critical staffing shortage in next 7 days: 75.7% (1.1% decrease from 8/23)

Hospitals expanding into non-care areas in next 7 days: 27.3% (1.1% decrease from 8/23)

