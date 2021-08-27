Florida Hospital Association releases new COVID-19 hospitalization data
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Hospital Association released new COVID-19 numbers on Friday.
The FHA said the statewide data is taken from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
HHS Statewide COVID-19 Update:
- Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,163
- 7-Day Change in COVID-19 Hospitalizations: -3.9%
- Total New COVID-19 Cases: 27,584
- Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 14.8%
- Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 5%
- Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 33%
Source: COVID-19 Reported Patient Impact and Hospital Capacity by State
FHA Hospital Update:
The following information was released by the Florida Hospital Association from a survey of hospitals completed on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Officials said the survey reflects responses from hospitals representing 82% of Florida’s acute care hospital beds.
- COVID-19 patients in ICU: 22.9% (steady from 8/23)
- COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 17.4% (steady from 8/23)
- COVID-19 patients transferred from nursing homes/long-term care: 2.4% (steady from 8/23)
- Hospitals expecting critical staffing shortage in next 7 days: 75.7% (1.1% decrease from 8/23)
- Hospitals expanding into non-care areas in next 7 days: 27.3% (1.1% decrease from 8/23)
Advertisement