Florida hookah lounge fined $16,000 after residents complain of 'illegal activity': police

A hookah lounge in Daytona Beach was hit with a hefty fine for "illegal activity" after receiving several complaints from concerned residents, police said in a news release.

The tenants and the owner of the Smoke Hookah Lounge located on Grandview Avenue appeared before a Magistrate for the second time in the past few months and were fined for violations including the illegal sale of alcohol without a license, selling alcohol to underage patrons, operating after-hours without a permit, along with other ordinance violations, officials said.

The tenants were fined $15,000.

The store owner, who does not live in Florida, was fined $1,000. The owner has hired an attorney to pursue evicting the current tenants.