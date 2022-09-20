Florida HOA president arrested again, facing more charges over alleged hidden camera inside condo

A Florida man and HOA president already facing charges for allegedly keeping a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a Palm Coast condo he was caring for, faces additional charges after a third victim was recorded on camera.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert W. Orr for the second time Monday night on an additional five charges, including three counts of video voyeurism and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was released after posting $25,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Orr, 59, was arrested earlier this month on four counts of video voyeurism after a woman and man found a USB camera hidden inside an indoor flower pot in the master bedroom, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Orr was booked into jail, and released after posting a $20,000 bond on those allegations.

According to FCSO, in the first case, a male and female were staying at the condo at the end of August, and packing to leave when the female noticed a hidden camera plugged-in inside an indoor flower pot that was located in the master bedroom. Deputies examined the video which showed both people "in various stages of undress."

While investigating, deputies said they found a third person who was recorded on Orr's cameras, and contacted her to let her know. Video showed the third victim "in various stages of undress and using the bathroom." She told deputies that she was recorded without her permission.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Orr does not own the condo, but looks after it for someone who owns it and lives out of state. The owner told detectives that the condo is typically unoccupied.

Anyone who believes they could be a victim is asked to contact Flagler County Sheriff's Office.