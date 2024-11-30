Florida Highway Patrol says one dead, five others injured in three car crash

An early evening crash along I 75 in Marion County on Friday has taken the life of a 65 yr-old Apopka man. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday evening when a pickup truck, heading south on I 75, lost control and collided with the center median guard rail. The truck then flipped over the guard rail and struck a sedan that was traveling northbound. A third vehicle, also traveling northbound, was hit by debris.

Three occupants of the sedan, all from Georgia, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The three occupants of the pickup truck were also transported to local hospitals, where the driver was pronounced deceased. The other two occupants are listed in serious condition according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Occupants of the third vehicle, also from Georgia, were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.