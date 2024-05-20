Florida high school senior achieves perfect scores on SAT, ACT

Thousands of students across the Sunshine State are preparing to graduate from high school, entering a new stage in their lives. However, one student is exiting high school with a major accomplishment.

She achieved a perfect SAT score of 1,600 and a perfect ACT score of 36. What are the odds of acing both of these college entrance exams? Less than 1%! For Freedom High School’s Sharanya Chatterjee, it’s all in a day’s work.

Chatterjee joined FOX 35's Danielle Knox, Ryan Elijah, and Amy Kaufeldt on Good Day Orlando Xtra to discuss her accomplishments and plans after high school.

She will attend Columbia University in the fall and would like to pursue a PhD in medical research.

We offer a huge congratulations to Sharanya!