Florida health officials urge residents to get their flu shot ASAP as the virus spreads rapidly

article

The Florida Department of Health says that they urge all unvaccinated residents to get their flu shot as soon as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that they estimate that there have been at least 6.4 million cases of the flu nationwide for the 2019- 2020 season so far. They also said that there has been more than 55,000 associated hospitalizations and about 2,900 related deaths.

“With this year’s flu season in full swing, it is critical that adults and children get the flu vaccine to protect against infection and help prevent the spread of seasonal flu to others”, said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “By getting a flu shot now, you will protect yourself, as well as your family and friends.”

Florida health officials said that the flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and its potentially serious complications.

RELATED: Flu season expected to be worst in decades, on the rise in Florida, health officials say

“Influenza is a contagious virus that can spread rapidly in our communities and cause severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death”, said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid the flu; it reduces the spread of the virus and can also help make illnesses less severe for those who do still get sick.”

The vaccine is recommended for all those six months and older. Those who are most at risk of getting the flu are young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people aged 65 years and older, the department said.

Advertisement

RELATED: CDC: Florida one of 23 states experiencing widespread flu activity

Flu vaccines are typically offered at health care providers’ offices, clinics, county health departments, pharmacies, schools, college health centers and from many employers.

Find the nearest place you can get a flu shot on VaccineFinder.org or FluFreeFlorida.com.