Orange County issues mandatory mask order starting Saturday

article

Starting Saturday, Orange County will have a mandatory mask order in place.

During a news conference on Thursday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that he is making masks mandatory starting Saturday, June 20th at 12:01 a.m. Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in Orange County is required to wear a face-covering while in public.

The Mayor said that they do not plan on using authorities to enforce the mask order.

He said that he is putting this order in place because cases are spiking. Florida saw its largest daily increase yet on Thursday, increasing by 3,207 positive cases.

MORE NEWS: Florida shatters daily reported record with increase of more than 3,200 cases

Mayor Demings also said that the age of people testing positive is younger than earlier in the pandemic. The median age is 29-years-old. County health officials said that at least 150 cases are linked back to the University of Central Florida students.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Orange County Convention Center reportedly completed a record high of 1,021 tests.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.