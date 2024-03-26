Expand / Collapse search

Florida Gov. DeSantis news conference at Orange County state attorney's office has been postponed

Updated  March 26, 2024 9:26am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The news conference has been postponed for a later date, officials said.

Original story below:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference at the Orange County state attorney's office on Tuesday morning.

He will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

The news conference is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live when it begins in the above video player.