Florida girl from New Smyrna Beach has been missing for almost a week; police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl has been missing from New Smyrna Beach for almost a week, police said.
Kazariyah Daniels was last seen on June 22 after she left a note to her family that she would be back home in three days.
According to police, Daniels never returned.
Daniels is described as a black female with short, light brown hair who is 5 feet tall and 1 inch tall.
She could possibly be in the Daytona Beach area, said police.
If anyone has any information that could help locate Daniels, they are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 386-409-8276 or email PDTips@cityofnsb.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.