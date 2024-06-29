Expand / Collapse search

Florida girl from New Smyrna Beach has been missing for almost a week; police say

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 29, 2024 10:08am EDT
New Smyrna Beach
Kazariyah Daniels,16, has gone missing from the New Smyrna Beach area for almost a week now. Photo: New Smyrna Beach Police Department 

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -  A 16-year-old girl has been missing from New Smyrna Beach for almost a week, police said.  

Kazariyah Daniels was last seen on June 22 after she left a note to her family that she would be back home in three days.

According to police, Daniels never returned. 

Daniels is described as a black female with short, light brown hair who is 5 feet tall and 1 inch tall. 

She could possibly be in the Daytona Beach area, said police. 

If anyone has any information that could help locate Daniels, they are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 386-409-8276 or email PDTips@cityofnsb.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS. 