Florida girl from New Smyrna Beach has been missing for almost a week; police say

article

A 16-year-old girl has been missing from New Smyrna Beach for almost a week, police said.

Kazariyah Daniels was last seen on June 22 after she left a note to her family that she would be back home in three days.

According to police, Daniels never returned.

RELATED: 15-year-old reported missing from Lake County: deputies

Daniels is described as a black female with short, light brown hair who is 5 feet tall and 1 inch tall.

She could possibly be in the Daytona Beach area, said police.