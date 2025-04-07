Florida Gators win 3rd NCAA title in thriller, stops Houston at the buzzer

The Brief Florida edged Houston 65-63 to win its third NCAA title and first since 2007. Walter Clayton Jr. sealed the win with a clutch defensive stop in the final seconds. Houston’s hopes for a first championship were dashed in a tense, scoreless final possession.



Florida edged out Houston in a 65-63 nail-biter to win the NCAA national championship Monday night. The victory marked the Gators’ third national title—and their first since 2007—capping a remarkable postseason run.

What we know:

The game was decided in the final seconds, as Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. disrupted Houston’s last chance to win. With the Cougars trailing by two and just seconds left, Clayton forced Emanuel Sharp to halt mid-shot, causing a turnover as the clock expired.

The Florida Gators celebrate after defeating the Houston Cougars in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 07, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The University of Florida hosted students and Gators fans at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center to watch the big game.

What we don't know:

Questions linger about what Sharp intended to do in those final seconds. Did Clayton’s defensive pressure rattle him, or was it a split-second miscue in execution? Houston had one last possession with a chance to win — or at least tie—but never got a shot off, leaving fans and analysts to debate what could have been.

It’s also unclear how the Cougars will regroup from such a gut-wrenching loss, especially after controlling much of the tournament with their dominant defense.

The backstory:

Florida entered the tournament as a surprise contender, having been picked to finish sixth in the SEC. Behind the steady leadership of third-year head coach Todd Golden and the emergence of Clayton as a star, the Gators surged through March Madness.

Houston, led by veteran coach Kelvin Sampson, had its eyes on a first-ever national title and brought a trademark smothering defense. The Cougars had not lost since early February and had erased a 14-point deficit in the semifinal to reach the final stage.

Big picture view:

For Florida, the win reestablishes the program’s place among the elite in college basketball. It shows that a fast rebuild under Golden has paid off, and it gives fans a new hero in Clayton—known as much for his defense Monday night as for his scoring earlier in the tournament.

For Houston, it’s a missed opportunity to capture its first NCAA crown after decades of near-misses, including the Phi Slama Jama era and a Final Four appearance in 2021. The heartbreak continues for a program that’s been knocking at the door.

