Florida Gators football program has 6 new positive COVID-19 cases

Florida’s football program is reporting six new positive tests for the coronavirus in the past week, bringing the team’s total for the month to 37.

The 10th-ranked Gators returned to practice and meetings starting Monday following a two-week hiatus because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Coach Dan Mullen, at least two assistants and more than two dozen players tested positive following a road trip to Texas A&M earlier this month. Everyone on the plane — about 75 people in all — was quarantined because of test results the following day, potential exposure and contact tracing protocols.

The outbreak forced the Gators to shut down team activities and work remotely. The Southeastern Conference rescheduled two games because Florida would not have had at least 53 scholarship players available to play.

The Gators (2-1) are scheduled to host Missouri (2-2) on Saturday, and Mullen says they expect to have enough to play.

