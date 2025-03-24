Florida gas price average dips below $3 a gallon: AAA

The Brief The state average price for gas in Florida has dipped below $3 a gallon, according to AAA. Officials said the decline in gasoline is due to low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers. It's uncertain how much further gas prices will drop.



Florida drivers have some good news at the pump this week as prices have dipped!

By the numbers:

According to an analysis by the Auto Club Group (AAA), more than 70% of Florida gas stations are offering gas for under $3 a gallon, with the lowest 10% of gas prices averaging $2.76 per gallon.

Officials stated that these prices represent the lowest daily average since December 2023, saving drivers approximately 55 cents compared to this time last year.

Why have gas prices dropped?

What they're saying:

"Low oil prices and strong gasoline production numbers have helped push gas prices to lows not seen in more than a year," AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "However, it's not clear how much lower prices will go. Springtime factors like refinery maintenance, strong demand, and the switch to summer gasoline typically keep upward pressure on prices at the pump."

Ways to save money at the gas pump

Gas prices fluctuate, but there are ways to save at the pump, like using apps to compare prices.

Gas station rewards programs and researching the best locations can also help lower costs. Apps like Gas Buddy let you compare prices near your zip code, making it easier to find the best deals.

Dig deeper:

To view state and local average gas prices, visit www.gasprices.aaa.com.

