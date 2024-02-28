Here are 3 tips to saving money on gas

Gas prices are constantly going up and down, but there are ways you can save money at the pump.

There are plenty of apps on the market that can help make saving at the gas pump easy for you.

"The one I use personally is Upside. That is the easiest and best app in my opinion," Bree the Coupon Queen said.

Bree the Coupon Queen has always loved finding ways to save money. Now she's helping others save. For her, using the Upside app had the most benefit.

"The app, what it does is it uses your location, and it shows you what gas stations near you are giving cash back, and it shows you how much cash back," she said. "Then you can cash out right to your bank account."

How it works, is the app will find offers at gas stations near you, then claim the one you want right before you fill up. The upside is you can buy gas with the credit or debit card you already use, then follow the app's instructions to either check in or upload a receipt to earn cash back. When you're ready for the cash, you just do a bank transfer.

Another tip to save money on gas: use gas station rewards programs.

"For example, if you use Circle K. So Circle K, when you join them you're going to get $0.25 off per gallon for your first five fill ups. That's really nice because the discount is immediate. You don't have to worry about getting the cash back," Bree said.

Another good tip: knowing what locations to get gas and which ones to avoid.

FOX 35's Deborah Choe took a trip to gas stations near Orlando International Airport. One gas station had gas at $5.89 a gallon, but if you go not even half a block up the road, gas is $3.19.

Sometimes taking extra time to do research and scoping a place out can save you in the long run. Features like Gas Buddy, where you can compare prices closest to your zip code, can help.

"Think what's more important, dealing with the inconvenience of two, three, four clicks to be able to reach that goal or how excited you're going to be once you're able to reach that financial goal. Obviously, to do that, you've got to put in some work, you got to change something in your life," Bree said.

