Florida food truck company manufacturer offers to help One Fat Frog victims who lost thousands

FOX 35 Orlando has been investigating an Orlando food truck manufacturing company called One Fat Frog.

The company filed for bankruptcy.

That means between 600 and 700 families each put tens of thousands of dollars down to buy food trucks they may never see, and they might not get their money back either.

After seeing our reporting, a food truck manufacturer in Port Richie, Florida, is offering to help.

Nile Craft Food Trailer says they’ll discount their prices by up to $2,500 dollars for One Fat Frog customers.

RELATED

Plus, where they’d normally want people to pay 50% of the cost of the trailer up front, they’ll let one fat frog customers pay just $6,000 up front.

The owner of Nile Craft Food Trailer, Ramzy Farag, said he’d heard of One Fat Frog before because they work in the same industry. But it was only after seeing FOX 35’s reporting that he found out what happened with the company’s customers.

"It was appalling. And definitely we were saddened to see that because this company is huge and it represents the industry in general," said Farag. "And we want to make sure people know that, in, other companies in the industry value them."

If you are a One Fat Frog customer and are interested in taking Nile Craft up on their offer, you can email them at sales@nilecraftfoodtrailer.com or call (727) 758-3098.

We also have info here if you need help filling out a claim form for one fat frog’s bankruptcy case. Those are due August 2nd.