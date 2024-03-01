'Give us our refund:' Would-be Florida food truck owners angry after company blames production delays

It’s been a month to the day since FOX 35 first told you about customers getting fed up with a company that promised to build them food trucks and failed to deliver.

Things just came to a head with that company, One Fat Frog.

A new video shows the Operations Manager slamming the door closed on customers.

Both the customers and managers at the business wanted law enforcement to come out.

Three people wound up getting trespassed from the property. A few filed their own reports against the company’s management.

The woman who took the video asked not to be named, but she did sit down for an interview with FOX 35.

"I don't trust easily," she told FOX35. "And this is kind of like, ‘This is exactly why.’"

She and her family had dreams of running a Caribbean barbecue food truck.

This month will mark one year since she signed a contract with One Fat Frog estimating they’d have the truck done by last August.

"Every single week, every single Monday I sent an email. ‘What's the update? What's the update? What's the update?’"

December 1st, One Fat Frog finally said they’d just refund this family, even though the company’s contracts typically say they don’t do refunds.

On February 5th, the company emailed them saying that the process was finalized, and they’d get their money back.

But then after that, the woman FOX 35 says she didn’t hear anything about when or how she’d get her $47,000 back from One Fat Frog.

"Complete radio silence," she said. "Which led up to the events of the video on Monday."

The video shows several families gathered outside the facility. FOX 35 checked in with several of those involved, and was told the gathering wasn’t planned; people from all over the country happened to show up on the same day.

"All we want to do is talk to someone," the would-be Caribbean barbecue truck owner told FOX 35. "’What's going on? Give us our refund, give us our truck.’"

FOX 35 asked One Fat Frog several times this week to interview, sharing their side of the story.

They said in a statement, "There isn’t a ‘side of what happened.’"

The company says the group that showed up Monday "started banging on the doors to the facility; pulling on the front door; accosting employees in the parking lot" and "essentially stormed the door."

The customers FOX 35 talked with disagreed.

Our goal was not to be violent or aggressive. It was literally just to get an update," the woman who filmed the video of the encounter said. "We want to know where is our money? And for some people, where is our product?"

Several people have filed lawsuits against One Fat Frog, but many others say they gave the company all their money and now they can’t afford a lawyer.

"It has been strenuous," the woman seeking a refund told FOX 35. "It is very hard. I mean, financing company, they sympathize with us, but we still have to make our monthly loan with without a truck."

When FOX35 spoke with One Fat Frog last month, they explained the money people put down goes to pay for the parts to be used on their custom-built trucks and trailers. That’s why they don’t typically do refunds.

The company admits it’s had lapses in communication with customers.