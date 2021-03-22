Florida FEMA sites to continue giving first doses through April 7

article

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced on Monday that its four FEMA-operated sites in the state, including Orlando, will be able to administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24 to April 7.

Last week, it was first announced that first doses would cease being given starting Wednesday.

The change is due to having more supply than previously thought.

Now, officials say only second dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine will be given from April 7-14.

According to a news release, satellite sites associated with each hub site in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville will continue only administering second dose shots between March 24 - April 14.

The FEMA sites were only supposed to remain open for eight weeks, but due to demand and vaccine supply, they may be open longer.

As of the publication of this story, the sites are supposed to close on April 28.

For the last two weeks of operations, April 14-28, the state is planning to offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All state-supported vaccination sites and their hours of operation are available at FloridaDisaster.org/Vaccine.