Florida felon used jail telephone to order gang-related murder: Sheriff

A Palm Coast man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly ordering a gang-related murder while in custody at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jebea Johnson, 22, was already being held without bond following a June arrest for attempted robbery and other violent crimes.

Detectives said Johnson used jail telephone calls to instruct a family member to relay a message through social media to target a victim trying to leave the gang. The conversations, recorded by the jail, included coded language associated with criminal street gangs, according to authorities.

Jebea Johnson faces charges of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Expand

Further investigation revealed Johnson had previously attempted to recruit the victim into the Kutt Throat Committee gang while they were both in custody. Interviews with witnesses confirmed they had relayed Johnson's message but claimed they were unaware of its violent intent.

"This guy thought he could order a hit from the Green Roof Inn without us catching him," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We not only knew the lingo, but we have the conversation recorded. He’s not going anywhere anytime soon."

Johnson remains in custody without bond.

