Florida father buys $10 scratch-off ticket at Wawa, wins $2 million

article

A man in Central Florida walked into a Wawa gas station with $10 and bought a scratch-off ticket.

He ended up winning $2 million.

Victor Chiovera, of Daytona Beach, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.

TRENDING: Flying car with BMW engine completes 1st inter-city test flight

"I never thought I'd have such luck playing GOLD RUSH for the first time," Chiovera told the Florida Lottery.

When asked what he was going to do with his winnings, Chiovera said he wants to share it with his son.

TRENDING: Meet Zane! Florida infant wins 2021 Gerber Baby contest

Chiovera purchased his winning ticket from Wawa, located at 120 South Ridgewood Avenue in Daytona Beach. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.