Florida family files lawsuit after wife, mother of 3 severely burned in apartment explosion: court docs

An Orlando family is suing the owners of an apartment complex after a wife and mother of three was severely burned in an apartment explosion, according to court documents filed last week.

Mikeanesha Moore, her husband Raven Fondia, and their three young children are suing SPT Wah Woodhill LLC, owners of Woodhill Apartments in Orlando, for neglecting safety inspections and ignoring tenant complaints about gas smells and leaks over months and years, according to the lawsuit.

On the morning of March 1, Moore entered the apartment and was "catastrophically burned" by a gas fire explosion that started in the apartment's laundry room.

As a result, Moore reportedly suffered third and fourth-degree burns on over 40% of her body. She was placed in critical care at a hospital, was immobilized and unable to speak.

During an investigation, fire officials discovered that the explosion was a result of gas leaking from an unplugged and uncapped gas line.

The lawsuit states the family is seeking $75,000 in damages and is requesting a jury trial.