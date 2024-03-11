Orlando plans Lake Nona-Inspired annexation, expansion near airport

The City of Orlando has set its sights on creating a new version of Lake Nona near the intersection of Innovation Way and State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) and not far from the Orlando International Airport.

In recent developments, the city has granted initial approval for the expansion plan, hoping to foster increased growth and development within Orange County. However, tension has emerged between the county and the city regarding the proposed annexation.

The city's proposal involves annexing a sizable 6,000 acres of land adjacent to the Beachline and State Road 417, extending towards Brevard County. Orlando envisions utilizing this land to cultivate the eastern expansion of the city. The slated projects include the development of housing and commercial establishments.

As discussions unfold, the city's expansion plans have become a focal point of disagreement between Orlando and Orange County, highlighting differing perspectives on the proposed annexation.