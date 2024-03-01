1 injured in explosion, fire at Orange County apartment, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A young adult was burned in a fire sparked by an explosion in Orange County on Friday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials responded at around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive after receiving calls about an explosion from an apartment unit with visible fire unit.

The young adult burn victim was transported as a trauma alert to a local hospital with second-degree burns, officials said.

The apartment building has been evacuated. No other injuries or transports have been reported.

The official cause of the fire and explosion have not yet been revealed. The State Fire Marshal – and Red Cross – have been notified to investigate.

"We are unable to confirm a definitive cause of the explosion this early in the investigation and will defer to our law enforcement partners with (State Fire Marshal)," a spokesperson for Orange County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew on the way to the scene.