Panicked Florida family calls 911 after finding a slithering surprise

A Florida family called 911 after they witnessed a trespasser slithering in their home — except this one wasn't human.

Police arrived at a home in Bradenton after a family discovered a snake was seeking shelter in their home.

According to a Facebook post, responding officers wanted nothing to do with the creature so they sent for backup – Acting Sergeant Kristie Affolter.

After a short search, officers discovered the snake was underneath a dresser. They coaxed the snake into a deep pan before trapping him inside with an empty saltine cracker box.

Sergeant Affolter can also be heard on body cam footage giving the homeowners a lesson on venomous vs. nonvenomous snakes.