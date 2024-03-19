Live Florida Primary Election Results 2024
The polls in Tuesday's Florida Presidential Preference Primary Election have closed.
There was no Democratic presidential preference election as the Florida Democratic Party submitted one presidential candidate – President Joe Biden. Former President Donald Trump was declared the Republican winner about an hour after the polls close. Trump's win is not a huge shock as he is already the presumptive Republican presidential nominee – and is the only GOP presidential contender left in the race.
You can view the statewide primary election results below:
Other races
In addition to the GOP Presidential Preference Primary Election, there are local races happening throughout the state. In Central Florida, there are races in Orange County and Flagler County that we're also tracking.