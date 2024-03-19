Donald Trump wins Florida's Primary Election, AP reports

Stream FOX 35 News

Former president Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has won Florida's primary election, according to the Associated Press.

Florida joined four other states on Tuesday in races for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations. Trump and President Joe Biden appeared on primary ballots in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio. Trump also appeared on the ballot in Florida, which canceled its Democratic primary as Biden was that party's sole nominee.

Biden and Trump secured enough delegate support to become their parties’ presumptive nominees after clinching wins in last week's primaries in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington.

Trump's victory in Florida might feel a bit anticlimactic as he has already met the 1,215-delegate threshold to become the GOP's presumptive nominee. Still, his win is not entirely inconsequential.

Florida is a winner-take-all state in the Republican Presidential Preference Primary, meaning the candidate receiving the highest number of statewide votes is awarded all the state's 125 delegates at the Republican National Convention, which will be held from July 15 to July 18 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

One thing political pundits will be watching and analyzing is Trump's margin of victory in Florida as it could be an indicator of voter enthusiasm. Voter turnout will be another important measure of what Trump must do to energize the GOP base come November.

Another number to consider is how many votes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has received. While DeSantis suspended his campaign earlier this year, a strong showing bodes well for the man who may explore a future presidential run.