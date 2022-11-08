Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments





Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks.

A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election are below.

Amendment 1 would prevent properties’ assessed values from going up because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.

Amendment 2 would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures.

Amendment 3 would expand the homestead property-tax exemption for teachers, first responders, and military members.

The results are listed below. At least 60% of the voters must approve of the amendment in order for it to pass.