Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 7:30 PM EST, Orange County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments

Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 35 Orlando

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission.  Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks.  

A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election are below.  

  • Amendment 1 would prevent properties’ assessed values from going up because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.
  • Amendment 2 would repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel that meets every 20 years and has the power to propose ballot measures.
  • Amendment 3 would expand the homestead property-tax exemption for teachers, first responders, and military members.

The results are listed below.  At least 60% of the voters must approve of the amendment in order for it to pass.