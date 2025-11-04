Florida Election Day 2025: Election results, races, poll hours

The Brief It's Election Day in Florida. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election results should be released shortly after polls close at 7 p.m.



It is Election Day in Florida and across the United States. Voters will head to the polls to vote in a variety of races. In Central Florida, there are three seats on the Orlando City Commission that will be decided by voters, as well as several amendments in Melbourne and New Smyrna Beach, and a mayor's race in Lake Helen.

Election Results: When will the winners be decided?

After the polls close at 7 p.m., race results will begin to be uploaded to the county Supervisor of Elections website.

Not every county has an election this year.

When do the polls open and close?

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 7 p.m. local time. As long as you're in line before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Find my polling location

Not sure where to vote? Click the links below to be taken to your county's Supervisor of Election's website, where you can find your assigned polling location.

What do I need to vote?

To vote in the Nov. 4, 2025 election, you need to have already registered to vote. That deadline has passed. Make sure to visit an open polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. You will need a government photo ID, such as a Florida driver's license, identification card, passport, military identification, or student identification.

Election 2025: Key races to watch

Perhaps the biggest race being watched in Central Florida is the Orlando City Council races. There are three seats being decided on Tuesday: District 1, District 3, and District 5. The District 5 race is between Regina Hill and "Shan" Rose.

Regina Hill was suspended as District 5 Orlando City Commissioner in 2023 by Gov. Ron DeSantis amid allegations that she financially exploited an elderly woman. That case is still progressing through the court system. Rose is the interim Orlando City Commissioner for District 5. Lawanna Gelzer is an Orlando businesswoman and activist.

In District 3, longtime Commissioner Robert Stuart is not seeking reelection and is opening that seat up to a newcomer for the first time since 2006.

In District 1, incumbent Jim Gray is hoping to hold onto his seat to which he was first elected in 2012.

Orlando City Commission

Orlando City Commission District 1

Manny Acosta

Jim Gray

Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund

Tom Keen

Orlando City Commission District 3

Samuel Chambers

Roger Chapin

Chris Durant

Kimberly Kiss

Mira Tanna

Orlando City Commission District 5

Lawanna Gelzer

Regina I. Hill

Shaniqua "Shan" Rose

Council seats are also up in Groveland, Mascotte, Tavares, Lake Helen, and Melbourne Village. Lake Helen will also vote for a new mayor.

ELECTION RESULTS